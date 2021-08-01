Dharamshala: As per the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile program, parliamentarians Dawa Tsering and Yeshi Dolma will be visiting Ooty, Tamilnadu and Dhondhenling Tibetan Settlement, Kollegal, Karnataka from 15th to 22nd May 2023.

The parliamentarians are scheduled to leave from Dharamshala to Bangalore via Delhi on 15th May. They will start their visitation program in Ooty the next day. From 18th to 20th May, they will continue their program in Dhondhenling Tibetan Settlement, Kollegal.

They will return to Dharamshala on 22th May 2023.