Parliamentarians Kunga Sotop and Ngodup Dorjee to visit Tibetan Sweater Sellers of South India

Dharamshala: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to visit the general public and to meet Indian Politicians and officials, Parliamentarians Kunga Sotop and Ngodup Dorjee are officially visiting Tibetan winter sweater sellers under the jurisdiction of the South Zone Chief Representative Office in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and residents of Hunsur Tibetan Settlement in Karnataka from 11th to 26th January 2022.

Parliamentarians departing from their respective places will meet up in Delhi on the 11th of January and will leave for Hyderabad the next day. During their visitation program from 11th to 26th January, the Parliamentarians will visit Tibetan sweater sellers in Secunderabad, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Karimnagar, and Godavarikhani in the state of Telangana. Likewise, they will visit Tibetan sweater sellers in Vijayawada, Guntur, and Visakhapatnam in the state of Andhra Pradesh and Hunsur Rabgyaling Tibetan Settlement in the state of Karnataka.