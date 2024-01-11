Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation to Visit Maharashtra, Goa, and Telangana

Dharamshala: As a part of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s Tibet advocacy campaign in various Indian states, parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten, Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi, Karma Gelek, and Tsering Yangchen are scheduled to visit the Indian states of Maharashtra, Goa, and Telangana from 15th to 31st January 2024.

MPs will leave from their respective places on 15th January, followed by programs in Maharashtra from 15th to 20th January. They will leave for Telangana on the next day and have engagements there from 22nd to 25th January. On 26th January, they will leave for Goa and have engagements there on the following dates.