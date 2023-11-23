Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation to Visit Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi

Dharamshala: As a part of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s Tibet advocacy campaign in various Indian states, parliamentarians Serta Tsultrim, Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, Konchok Yangphel, and Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen are scheduled to visit Punjab, Delhi, and Haryana from 25th November to 18th December.

On 26th Nov, parliamentarians Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar and Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen from Dharamshala and Parliamentarian Serta Tsultrim from Bir will leave for Chandigarh. While, MP Konchok Yangphel will leave from Bylakupee. The MPs will have engagements in Punjab and Haryana from 27th Nov to 2nd Dec, followed by programs in Delhi from 4th Dec to 9th Dec. They will head back to their respective places on 10th Dec.