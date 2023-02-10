11th Public Accounts Committee Concludes Today

Dharamsala, 10th Feb 2023: Today the Eleventh Public Accounts Committee of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile successfully concluded its review of the audit reports and its responses of the offices of the Central Tibetan Administration and the autonomous bodies for the fiscal year 2018-2019, and on the follow-ups by the administration on the review report submitted by the Tenth Public Accounts Committee.

The Eleventh Public Account Committee of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, consisting of Parliamentarians Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen (Chairperson), Choedak Gyatso (Secretary), Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi, Tsering Yangchen, and Tenzin Choezin commenced the review on 16 May 2022 with its inquiry on the accounts of 242 offices of the CTA audited the Office of the Auditor General.

With the requisite guidance from the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker and based on the audit report, the Eveleth Public Accounts Committee will present its report during the 5th session of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. The committee also submitted the report with a recommendation letter and some unsettled accounts of the CTA to be reviewed by the next Public Accounts Committee to the General Secretary Sonam Dorjee of the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat.