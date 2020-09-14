Speaker Pema Jungney offers condolence to Former Union Minister Dr. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Dharamsala: Speaker Pema Jungney of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile offers his deepest condolence on behalf of Tibetans in and outside Tibet to the family members during this sorrowful time of the demise of Dr. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, a veteran socialist leader, and former Union Minister who passed away on September 13.

Speaker writes, “We are deeply saddened to learn the demise of Dr. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, a veteran socialist leader, and former Union Minister. He was a prominent political ideologist and a very respected and well-known senior politician of India.”

“As per the wish of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia and Shri Jay Prakash Narayan, he started supporting the Tibet Cause and to express his solidarity and support towards our cause, he frequently tabled and raised our issue during the Parliament Sessions in both the Houses from time to time,” he writes.

The Speaker further writes, “Late Dr. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh participated in the convention of Tibet Support Group in Bodh Gaya as the Chief Guest. Likewise, he is one of the most well-known politicians and an intellectual who also actively participated in many campaigns related to the Tibet Cause. Tibetan Parliament delegation had the opportunity to meet and interact with him about the Tibet issue from time to time.

“The demise of Dr. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is a huge tragedy and a great loss to the nation, his families and to us Tibetans. Once again, kindly accept our heartfelt condolence to you and your family at this difficult time,” the Speaker concludes.

