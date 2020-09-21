Deputy Speaker congratulates Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh of Rajya Sabha

Dharamsala: Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile congratulates Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh of Rajya Sabha on being re-elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

In the congratulatory letter, the Deputy Speaker writes, “On behalf of all the Tibetans in and outside of Tibet, the 16th parliament-in-exile would like to sincerely congratulate your excellency on being re-elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House.”

“As per the wishes of late Shri Ram Manohar Lohia, late Shri Jay Prakash Narayan, Shri Chandra Shekhar (late Prime Minister), Shri Rabi Ray (late Speaker of Lok Sabha) and late Sir George Fernendes, you have rendered staunch support towards the cause of Tibet. Being an intellectual, particularly well-known about the issue of Tibet-China and its relation with India, you have showered us with guidance and support towards our cause in every possible way for which we are genuinely grateful,” he writes.

He further writes, “There has been an on-going border dispute between India and china since May 2020 which later on resulted in the loss of twenty deaths of Indian Army official on June 15 and also a Tibetan Special Frontier Force (SFF) officer Nyima Tenzin died in action during a landmine blast while dominating peaks with his men in the south of the Pangong Lake on August 30 to thwart a PLA move to change the status quo on the ground. Therefore, in order to de-escalate the border dispute between India and China, Tibet remains an inevitable and integral part of this whole issue thus we would like to urge you to render assistance in raising and solving the issue of Tibet for peace and stability in India and Tibet as well.”

“As a vision of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, Through the Middle Way Approach we seek genuine autonomy within the framework of the People’s Republic of China serving the interest of both China and Tibet. Therefore, your honorable sir being a member of the Rajya Sabha and especially being the deputy chairman, we hope that you and your government will support us in resuming the peaceful dialogue between Chinese authorities and envoys of His Holiness the Dalai Lama which has come to a standstill after the 9th round of Negotiation in January 2010.”

“Your excellency, we are also immensely grateful to you for your precious time in the past years and giving our Parliamentary Delegation an opportunity to meet and interact with you regarding the Tibet issue. We would be obliged to receive an opportunity to meet and interact with you in the future.”

“We are extremely thankful for your constant dedication and support towards our cause. Once again, I would like to extend my hearty congratulations for being re-elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and also wish you all the luck for your future endeavours,” concludes the Deputy Speaker.

