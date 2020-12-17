Deputy Speaker addresses the National Executive Conference of Bharat Tibbat Sahyog Manch

Deputy Speaker addressing the National Executive Conference of Bharat Tibbat Sahyog Manch

Guwahati: Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile attended the National Executive Conference of Bharat Tibbat Sahyog Manch in Guwahati, Assam, held for two days from 15-16 December 2020 as a Special Guest. The two day National Executive Conference of the Bharat Tibbat Sahyog Manch, which has now more than 250 chapters in 29 states of India, was attended by around 150 participants from 18 states and adopted a 7 point resolution.

In the presence of Chief Guest Shri Indresh Kumar, founding member of BTSM, Special guests Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok, the Deputy speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Shri R K Khrimey, National convener, the Core Group for Tibetan Cause, other guests and participants, the opening ceremony of the conference started at 10:30 am on 15th December with lighting of the lamp and welcoming the guests in the traditional Assamese way. The Deputy Speaker in his address emphasised on the importance of Tibet supporters for the Tibetan struggle, especially of the Bharat Tibbat Sahyog Manch (BTSM) which was founded with the blessing of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Since its inception in 5th May 1999, the Bharat Tibbat Sahyog Manch in the last two decades has worked tirelessly in support of Tibet issue by campaigning for ‘Boycott Made in China’, protesting in front of the Chinese Embassy, organising peace marches, and many more. Tibetans in Tibet are steadfast in their protest against the CCP’s hardline policies, especially young Tibetans who are bravely sacrificing even their own lives by self-immolating to demand the return of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to Tibet and resolution of the Tibet issue. While Tibetans in exile, with the support from Tibet supporters like the International Network of Parliamentarians on Tibet, and many other Tibet support groups from all over the world, have been able to highlight the Tibet issue on the global platforms. Therefore, the Deputy Speaker urged the Tibet supporters to continue their support for the just cause of Tibetan struggle. To stay updated on the Tibet issue, the Deputy Speaker advised the participants to refer the official statements of the Kashag and the TPiE and further briefed the attendees on the statement of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile for the 31st anniversary of the conferment of the Nobel Peace Prize on His Holiness the Dalai Lama in Hindi and English languages. The Deputy Speaker stated, ‘Tibet issue is the key to all the border conflicts between India and China, the Sino-Indian border conflict will not resolve unless the issue of Tibet is resolved.’ Further continued, ‘Holy pilgrimage sites like Mansarovar lake and Mount Kailash will become accessible like past times when the issue of Tibet is resolved.’ As Tibetans in exile are striving hard, a large numbers of attendees from all over the India have participated in the conference organised by the Bharat Tibbat Sahyog Manch, risking their health and life at this time of the pandemic, for which the Deputy Speaker expressed his gratitude and appreciation. He further thanked the organising committee and participants of the conference on behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile (TPiE) and distributed publications of the TPiE on self immolation, Tibet’s issue, appeal letters, World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet, etc.

Under the guidance of Shri Indresh Kumar of RSS, the conference discussed agendas; Freedom of Tibet in the present world’s scenario, Human rights violation by China in Tibet, and organizational strengthening (BTSM) on the afternoon of the first day of the meeting and adopted the 7 point resolution on the second day of the meeting. The National Executive Conference of the Bharat Tibbat Sahyog Manch adopted the following 7 point resolution- Organise a group of 1000 people’s peace march in 2021 from Guwahati, Assam to Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh which borders Tibet, also the place where His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama first visited while coming into exile in India and the birthplace of His Holiness the 6th Dalai Lama; Work in the environmental protection front by planting trees and preserving water resources; Organise blood donation camps on the birth anniversary of Shri Indresh Kumar (founding member of BTSM) which falls on 18th Feb to show one’s patriotism towards the country; Fundraise for a main office for the BTSM in order to make the organisation more effective in its work from 5th May; Strengthen the organization to work for the issue of Tibet, security of India, and to make holy places like Kailash and Mansarovar more accessible; Publish scholars’ articles on Tibet related issues at this crucial time of pandemic with China in discord with many nations across the globe; Carry out political campaigns and rallies for Tibet issue in 2024 (the 25th anniversary of the BTSM).

Followed by the adoption of the 7 point resolution, the closing ceremony was held. Deputy Speaker, who was previously Vice President of BTSM, was appointed advisor. Likewise there was also a transition in the executive committee members and finally guests and participants were honoured by the organising committee.

Thereafter a peace march, the 9th peace march organised by BTSM, consisting of 60 people started from Guwahati, Assam which will end in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. Considering the geological significance and political importance of North Eastern states, and in order to garner support for Tibet from the people of North Eastern States of India, the conference was held in Guwahati Assam.