Speaker Pema Jungney condoles demise of Tibet supporter Dr P.G. Jyotikar



Dharamshala: Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Pema Jungney, offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members of late Dr. P.G Jyotikar, a staunch and ardent supporter of Tibet, who breathed his last on 15 December 2020 at the age of 86 in Ahmedabad.

In a letter written to the family, the Speaker wrote, “I am saddened to learn the demise of Dr P.G. Jyotikar who was a staunch and ardent supporter of our cause. He was the pioneer of Tibetan freedom movement in the state of Gujarat. On behalf of the 16th Tibetan Parliament in Exile I would like to pay my sincere condolences to you and your family.”

“Dr P.G. Jyotikar had tirelessly dedicated his time and energy to our cause for more than 4 decades. We are truly indebted for all the contributions that he has made in strengthening our cause in multiple ways particularly in Gujarat. He played a key role in enabling the Tibetans to start the winter business in the State in every possible way hence we are grateful for all his efforts in helping our community and our cause at large. His passion and dedication in supporting our cause in every possible ways is truly commendable and we are deeply thankful to have a supporter like him.”

“Dr P.G. Jyotikar had taken part in every event and program related to the cause of Tibet. His contribution towards our cause will never be forgotten.”

“On behalf of the Tibetans in and outside Tibet, once again I would like to offer my sincerest condolences and prayers to the family to face the irreparable loss.”

“The demise of Dr P.G. Jyotikar is a great loss for the Tibetan cause. We pay our sincere homage and pray for the departed soul.”

Dr. P.G Jyotikar was a noted Dalit historian, a scholar of Ambedkarite Movements in Gujarat, and a trustee of the Buddhist Society of India founded by Dr. B R Ambedkar.