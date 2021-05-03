Deputy Speaker condoles demise of Dr Dauji Gupta

Dharamsala: Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile expressed his sadness and offered condolences to the family members of Dr. Dauji Gupta who passed away at the age of 81 yesterday.

In a letter written to the family, the Deputy Speaker wrote, “It is with immense sadness that we share the news of demise of Honourable Late. Dr. Dauji Gupta, a Former Mayor of Lucknow, Vice-President of the World Constitution and Parliament Association (WPCA), Elected Director of World Mayor Organisation, President of Indo Tibet Friendship Society, Former Panel Chairman of UP Legislative Council, Former MLA, current President of Motilal Memorial Society (he has served three terms) and a great Scholar.”

“Dr. Dauji was a three-time Mayor of Lucknow from 1971-1992. He was regarded as a father figure and a reservoir of knowledge on Lucknow’s history and culture. He also headed numerous organisations associated with the promotion of Hindi literature and language. More importantly he played a pivotal role in establishing Lucknow as a developed city. The demise of Dr Dauji is a huge loss to the nation and people of India especially to the people of Lucknow.”

“Dr. Dauji Gupta remains one of the significant and prolonged supporters who immensely contributed and supported the cause of Tibet. Being the President of Indo-Tibet Friendship Society, he convened ITFA general meetings in Lucknow and he constantly participated in numerous ITFA meetings which includes the 2012 ITFA meeting in Dharamshala. He also Chaired and organized the penal discussions in Lucknow, 2017 on the Topic “How important is Tibet issue to India. Dr Dauji Gupta played an important role in providing assistance to the Tibetan Sweater sellers in Lucknow. Therefore, I would like to express my gratitude to Dr Dauji for his outstanding selfless service and support to the Tibet issue and Tibetan people. I personally had the chance to meet and interact with him in the past.”

“On behalf of all the Tibetans living all over the world, I personally would like to extend my deepest and heartfelt condolences to your beloved family members, and may Buddha give you, your family and all his disciple the strength to face this unbearable loss.”