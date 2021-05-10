Deputy Speaker congratulates Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan

Dharamsala: Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok, on behalf of all the Tibetans and the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-exile, extended his heartiest congratulations to the Chief Minister of Kerala on being re-elected and his party for the great victory in the elections.

The Deputy Speaker wrote, “I would also like to take this opportunity to appreciate the people and the State Government of Kerala for rendering support and guidance to the Tibetans who are trying to acquire a livelihood with winter sweater selling business in Kerala.

Honourable Sir, as you are well aware that ever since the 1959 brutal Chinese invasion in Tibet, the situation inside Tibet still remains grim with all the fundamental and basic human rights being violated. China is currently having territorial disputes with numerous countries including India which proves that It is their long thought through and very well plotted expansionist approach to take control over everything globally. Tibet issues plays a very critical factor as Tibet always acted as the buffer zone between India and China before the invasion of China in Tibet. We should also take it into consideration and hold China accountable for the deadliest virus covid-19 which was manmade virus originated from China to disrupt the world and it indeed caused chaos all over the world for 2 years now.”

“As a vision of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, Through the Middle Way Approach we seek genuine autonomy within the framework of the People’s Republic of China serving the interest of both Tibet and China. Therefore, your honourable being a great leader and CM of Kerala, we hope that you and your government will support us in resuming the peaceful dialogue between Chinese authorities and envoys of His Holiness the Dalai Lama which has come to a standstill after the 9th round of Negotiation in January 2010. I would like to urge you to render assistance in raising and solving the Tibet issue in order to de-escalate the territorial disputes.”

“Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation had the privilege to meet the Members of Parliament from your party in Delhi and discuss the Tibet issues in the past. We would be obliged to receive an opportunity to meet you in the succeeding years. We hope that under your continued leadership, your government will continue to support the cause of Tibet in future.”

“Your selfless service towards the betterment of the people of your state over the years are commendable. I congratulate you once again and wish you the best for your future endeavours in bettering the lives of the people of your State.”

