A Parliamentary Delegation to Visit Delhi

Dharamsala: Concurring with the ongoing winter session of the Indian Parliament, a delegation of the standing committee consisting of Parliamentarians Serta Tsultrim, Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam, Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, Tsering Yangchen, Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong, and Lobsang Thupten will be officially visiting Delhi from 22nd to 28th December 2022.

The delegation, divided into two groups, will be meeting members of the Indian Parliament as well as other dignitaries during their visit to the capital.

The delegation of the Standing Committee will leave for Delhi on 21st December 2022.