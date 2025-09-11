Avikrita Vajra Rinpoche Receives Warm Welcome in Dharamshala

Dharamshala, 9 September 2025: Avikrita Vajra Rinpoche arrived in Dharamshala and was greeted with a warm and heartfelt welcome. Upon his arrival at Gaggal Airport, he was warmly received by Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen and Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam, members of the Tibetan Parliament representing the Sakya tradition.

Avikrita Vajra Rinpoche is visiting Dharamshala to attend a Long Life Prayer ceremony being offered by the Lhokha Cultural & Welfare Association, Namgyal Institute Ithaca, and Young Tibetans from Across the World to His Holiness the Dalai Lama at the Main Tibetan Temple in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, India on 10 September 2025.