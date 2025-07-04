Bokar Khenchen Lodoe Dhonyoe Rinpoche Arrives in Dharamshala

Dharamshala, July 4, 2025 : Bokar Khenchen Lodoe Dhonyoe Rinpoche, representative of Gyalwang Karmapa, arrived in Dharamshala to participate in the Long-Life Prayer Offering for His Holiness the Dalai Lama, as well as the celebration of His Holiness’s 90th birthday, organized by the Central Tibetan Administration.

Upon his arrival, Rinpoche was warmly welcomed by Member of Parliament Kunga Sotop, representing the Kagyu tradition; Secretary of the Department of Religion and Culture; Tsurgang Ladang; as well as representatives from Kamtsang monasteries who have participated in the 15th Tibetan Religious Conference.