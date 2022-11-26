Call on Swedish Parliamentarians and Officials to advocate Tibet’s Alarming Issues.

In continuation with Tibet’s advocacy program, TPiE Delegation, led by Parliamentarian Tenpa Yarphel and consisting of Parliamentariant Youdon Aukatsang and Wangdue Dorjee in Europe, called upon the Swedish Parliamentarians and dignitaries to address the alarming situation of Tibetans inside Tibet.

On their arrival in Stockholm, Sweden, on November 23, 2022, they partake in the interactive debate session, where Parliamentarian Wangdue Dorjee, Mr. Kurdo Baksi, KURDISH Community Representative, Swedish Activist and Mrs. Inger Axio Albinsson, Author , SAMI Community Representative, Chairman of Sami Association of Stockholm, Sweden, discussed the issue of Tibet and the protection needed for the minority nationalities.

A courtesy visit was paid to four Swedish Parliamentarians on the next day, where the delegation apprised them of the alarming human rights situation, abjuration of religious freedom and deteriorating environmental condition still going on inside Tibet and urged them for their continued support. Then, they visited Vasa Museum, which is one of Scandinavia’s most visited attractions.

On November 25, 2022, the delegation participated in the march campaign of Swedish Youth for Environment Protection and highlighted the issue of Tibet to the youths.

Thereafter, the delegation met Officers from Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs at their office and briefed them on the grave situation still happening inside Tibet.

Likewise, the delegation met Mr. Paul Huang, the Acting Representative of the Taipei Mission in Sweden, and updated him on the alarming conditions of Tibetans inside Tibet, including worsening human rights situation and environmental catastrophe, thereby urging for his constant support towards the cause of Tibet.