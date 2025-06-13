Joint Committee of TPiE and Kashag Begins Work on Standardizing Tibetan National Symbols

Dharamshala, June 12, 2025: A committee comprising MP Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten, MP Tsering Lhamo, and Deputy Secretary Tenzin Namdak of the Department of Security has begun drafting guidelines for the standardization of the Tibetan national flag and emblem, including their shape, color, and the length of the Tibetan national anthem.

The committee was formed following a resolution passed on March 31, 2025, the final day of the ninth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, calling for the establishment of a Kachi Committee made up of two Members of Parliament and one representative from the Kashag (Cabinet).

At the outset of their work, the committee unanimously appointed MP Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten as Chair and MP Tsering Lhamo as Secretary.

Before beginning their official duties, the committee met with Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel to seek his guidance on the committee’s mandate.

The committee will submit its report to the Parliamentary Secretariat before the 10th Session of the parliament.