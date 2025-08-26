Committee Concludes Review of Financial Accounts of Auditor General’s Office

Dharamshala: A committee appointed to review the financial accounts of the Auditor General’s office for the fiscal year 2024-2025 concluded today on 27 August 2025.

The committee was comprised of Parliamentarian Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyatsen (Chair), Joint Secretary Tenzin Dolkar (Secretary) from the Department of Religion and Culture, and Deputy Secretary Dawa from the Department of Education.

Commencing on the 18 February 2025, the committee successfully completed the allotted task of reviewing the financial accounts of the center and branch offices of the Auditor General.

The members of the committee presented the reviewed report to the Secretary-General Sonam Dorjee of the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat earlier today.