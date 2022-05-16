Committee Officer Ujjwal Pant visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamsala: Mr. Ujjwal Pant, Committee Officer of the Indian Parliament Library, paid a visit to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile earlier today. Mr. Pant was received at the Parliamentary Secretariat by Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang in her chamber and shed some light on the current critical issue of Tibet and on Tibetan history. The Committee Officer was also briefed on the evolution, composition, and functioning of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile by the Deputy Speaker and was presented with books on Tibet.

Mr. Ujjwal Pant, who holds a keen interest in Tibetan history and concerns over Tibet’s issue, assured doing his best to invite as many Indian Parliament members as possible to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile in the coming months. He also asked many questions on Tibet’s issues and on Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile which were duly answered by the Deputy Speaker.

The Committee officer was finally taken on a tour of the Parliament before heading to the Tibet Museum and the Library of Tibetan Works and Archives (LTWA).