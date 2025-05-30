CTA Leadership Engages with Tibetan Community in Japan

Tokyo, Japan: On 1 June 2025, the leadership of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), comprising Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, and Parliamentarian Tenzin Phuntsok Doring, convened a public meeting with members of the Tibetan community in Tokyo, Japan.

The gathering was held at the Liaison Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and was attended by Representative Dr. Tsewang Gyalpo Arya, former Representative Pema Gyalpo, President of the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) Tenchoe Gyatso, as well as staff from the Office of Tibet. Also present were members of the Tibetan community, led by President Dorjee Sichoe.

Addressing the gathering, Sikyong Penpa Tsering highlighted the brief history and essence of the Middle Way Approach, emphasizing the vision behind it as introduced by His Holiness the Dalai Lama. He elaborated on how the Kashag has formulated its policies based on this approach, underlining the importance of using appropriate political terminology and how such usage plays a crucial role in advancing the Tibetan struggle.

Speaking on the adoption of the Resolve Tibet Act in the United States and the importance of recognizing Tibet’s historical independence, the Sikyong shared key moments from the congressional hearing on Tibet during the 8th World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet (WPCT), held in Washington D.C. in 2022. He cited presentations by Prof. Michael Van Walt Praag, Professor of International Law, and Prof. Hon-Shiang Lau, Retired Chair Professor at the City University of Hong Kong, who presented compelling evidence, both legal and historical, that Tibet was never a part of China.

Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, in his address, provided an overview of the WPCT, tracing its origins back to the first convention held in New Delhi, India, in 1994. He explained that the main objective of the WPCT is to empower parliamentarians to take a leading role on the international stage in advocating for the survival of the Tibetan identity and its rich cultural heritage, which can contribute significantly to a more peaceful world.

The Speaker also briefed the audience on the initiatives undertaken by the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, including advocacy programs across Europe and India. He emphasized the coordinated efforts between the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and the Kashag and called on younger generations of Tibetans to take an active role in the Tibetan struggle, underscoring the importance of collective effort in pursuing the common cause of Tibet.

Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, in her remarks, stressed the significance of individual responsibility as a Tibetan. She highlighted how upbringing plays a crucial role in shaping future generations who remain steadfast in their identity and fully aware of their history, struggle, and objectives.

She encouraged the local community to support the Tokyo based Liaison Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama in every possible way and to raise awareness about the Sino-Tibetan conflict, even though informal conversations with friends and acquaintances.

Tenzin Phuntsok Doring, Member of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile representing Tibetans in Australasia and Asia (excluding India, Nepal, and Bhutan), emphasized the importance of keeping the Tibetan struggle alive. He underscored the need for embracing both individual and collective responsibility, along with active political participation, urging Tibetans to remain engaged, vigilant, and sensitive in advancing the common cause of Tibet.

MP Doring paid tribute to the dedication and sacrifices of the elder generation of Tibetans, led by His Holiness the Dalai Lama, who guided the Tibetan struggle through its most difficult periods and laid the foundation of the exiled administration, now known as the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). He called upon the younger generation to honour this legacy by carrying it forward with renewed commitment and vision.

The gathering also featured remarks from former Representative Pema Gyalpo, Tenchoe Gyatso, President of the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT), and Dorjee Sichoe, President of the Tibetan Community. The event concluded with a Q&A session, allowing for an engaging exchange of views and reflections.



