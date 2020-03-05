Curriculum Vitae of Mr. Tsering Topgyal Lhakhang, Secretary, Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat

Mr. Tsering Topgyal Lhakhang, Secretary-General of Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat, has served the Central Tibetan Administration for almost 40 years with full dedication and sincerity

Born on the highest plateau of the world, Mr. Tsering Topgyal Lhakhang had to flee his snow-capped homeland along with his parents and siblings in 1959 as a consequence of the occupation of Tibet by the People’s Republic of China. They traveled via Bhutan and Nepal and finally landed in Bomdila, the northeastern part of India. In 1962, the children of the road construction workers were picked up by the Tibetan government-in-exile, to send to the schools. As one of these children, he was enrolled in a transit school at Kangra, Dharamsala and eventually the Central School for Tibetans Dalhousie in H.P. where he studied up to Class VIII. Later on, he joined the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies based in Sarnath to pursue the Tibetan Traditional learnings. However, by then his parents were old and sick and had to be shifted to an old people’s home at Mundgod Tibetan settlement in South India. He also moved along to look after his aged and ailing parents and subsequently joined Central School for Tibetans Mundgod and completed his IX and X classes. He had to leave again to continue his studies at Central School for Tibetans Dalhousie. Finally, he completed his school education with good results. So, in 1977, he got the opportunity to partake in the first recruitment exam of the Central Tibetan Administration, which he succeeded, thereby fulfilling his own and his parent’s wishes to serve the cause of the Tibetan Freedom Movement.

Job Experiences:

English Secretary at Office of the Tibetan Settlement, Mundgodw.e.f. 10 th October 1977

October 1977 Office Secretary at Tibetan Settlement Office, Kollegal(KS) w.e.f.1 st May 1980

May 1980 Office Secretary at Tibetan Settlement Office, Mainpat(CG) w.e.f.20 th March 1983

March 1983 Office Secretary at Tibetan Settlement Office, Bhandara(M.S) w.e.f. 5 th May 1988

May 1988 Office Secretary at Tibetan Settlement Office, Ladakh(J&K) w.e.f. 2 nd July 1990

July 1990 Cashier at Tibetan Multipurpose Coop.Sty,Ltd, Mainpat(CG) w.e.f. 1 st Feb. 1991

Feb. 1991 Manager of the Handicraft Section of Tibetan Co-operative Society, Mainpat(CG) w.e.f. 15 th August 1991

August 1991 Secretary of the Tibetan Co-Operative Society cum Manager of its Handicraft Section, Mainpat(CG) w.e.f. 20 th April 1992

April 1992 Secretary of the Tibetan Multi-Purpose Co-Operative Society Ltd, Ravangla(Sikkim) w.e.f. 1 st Jan. 1994

Jan. 1994 Settlement Officer of Tibetan Settlement Office, Miao Arunachal Pradesh) w.e.f. 13 th December 1994

December 1994 Settlement Officer of Tibetan Settlement Office, Bhandara(MS) w.e.f. 10 th August 1996

August 1996 Justice Commissioner of Local Justice Commission of Tibetan Settlement, Bhandaraw.e.f. 16 th January 1998

January 1998 Under Secretary at Department of Home, CTA, Dharamsala w.e.f. 25 th August 1999

August 1999 Joint Secretary at KashagSecretariat, CTA, Dharamsala w.e.f. 1 st May 2012

May 2012 Additional Secretary at KashagSecretariat,CTA,Dharamsala w.e.f. 3 rd August 2013

August 2013 Additional Secretary at Election Commission, Central Tibetan Administration, Dharamsala w.e.f. 23 rd February 2015

February 2015 Officiating Secretary of the Public Service Commission w.e.f. 1 st February 2016

February 2016 Additional Secretary at the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat w.e.f. 27 th July 2016

July 2016 Officiating Secretary of the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat w.e.f. 6th March 2017

Trainings/Workshops attended

In the year 1993, 20 days workshop on Tibetan culture, history, democratic ideology and political system organized by the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat, at Delhi

In 1997, 10 days workshop on Power and authority of the Supreme Justice Commission at Tibetan Settlement, Dehradun (UK)

In 1998, 12 days training on management for settlement/welfare officers of the CTAat IIPA

In summary, Mr. TseringTopgyalLhakhang has served the Central Tibetan Administration for almost 40 years with full dedication and sincerity. He has dedicated 22 years of his 40-year service in the onerous responsibility at seven most difficult places like Changthang in Ladakh, Miao in Arunachal Pradesh, Ravangla in Sikkim, Mainpat (twice) in Chhatisgarh, Bhandara (twice) in Maharashtra, Mundgod and Kollegal in Karnataka. He has been accepting the transfer orders without any complaints, following wherever the finger is pointed. He has been discharging his duties wholeheartedly, be it big or small, at the centre or in the community as per the kind guidance and great wishes of H.H. the Dalai Lama and policies of the Central Tibetan Administration. He still aspires to continue his service as long as his capability and health complies.