Delegation of Deutsche Gruppe der Liberal International visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

Dharamshala: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang met with the delegates from Deutsche Gruppe der Liberal International including Dr. Juergen Martess, President of Deutsche Gruppe der Liberal International (DGLI); Mr. Frank Müller-Rosentritt, Member of the Bundestag (Free Democratic Party); Dr. Carsten Klein, Vice President Head, FNF South Asia (DGLI); and others at the Standing Committee’s Hall in the afternoon of the 22nd March 2023.

A documentary on the introduction to the evolution of democracy in the Tibetan community titled ‘Democracy- a gift of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’ was screened at the Standing Committee’s hall.

Welcoming the DGLI delegates, the Deputy Speaker informed them of the grim and alarming situation inside Tibet with severe repression and shrinking space to show their dissent, over 157 Tibetans from every sector of society have set fire to themselves in protest against China’s repressive policies since 2009.

With the expansionist mentality of Xi Jinping, the Deputy Speaker explained that China is a global threat and Tibet’s issue is an international matter rather than a so-called “internal matter of China”.

The Deputy Speaker further explained the interference of China in the reincarnation process of Tibetan lamas especially their plan on interfering with the reincarnation of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

Other human rights violations happening in Tibet were also briefed by the Deputy Speaker including the DNA collection across Tibet, colonial boarding schools, and many others, and further explained the significance of the Tibetan plateau in climate change especially in preserving and protecting the environment of Tibet.

Prior to the meeting, the Deputy Speaker received the delegates with traditional khatak who later observed the proceedings of the budget session of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile where the delegates were accorded welcome applause by the house.