Delegation of Friedrich Naumann Foundation Visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala: A delegation of Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF) South Asia, consisting of Dr. Carsten Klein, regional head FNF South Asia; Veit Dengler, Co-Founder and member of Parliament, The NEOs; Alena Fink-Trauschel Mdl, Member in Baden-Wurttemberg’s State Parliament; along with other key participants of FNF visited Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile earlier today and met with the Dolma Tsering Teykhang, Deputy Speaker of TPiE; and MP Tsering Yangchen and MP Tenzin Jigdrel from Political Section of the Standing Committee at Standing Committee’s Hall on 28th April, 2025.

A video titled “Democracy: A gift of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to the Tibetan people” was screened. This was followed by welcome address from the Deputy Speaker wherein she briefed them on the critical situation of Tibet including its environmental condition considering Tibet’s fragile ecosystem, and on the condition of Tibetans in Tibet under the repressive policies of CCP’s government. She highlighted the threat faced by Tibet as a nation and Tibetans as a national under China’s occupation with policies targeted to Sinicize Tibet.

Furthermore, the Deputy Speaker explained CCP’s expansionist mentality and its attempt to claim Arunachal Pradesh – a North-eastern state of India as well as other areas. She also explained, why world should see the Tibet matter an international matter not as an internal matter claimed by China. Tibet being the roof of the world and water tower of South Asia, serving millions of people from the downstream countries. Unchecked exploitation for the Tibet’s minerals and construction of mega dams in Tibet are causes destruction to Tibet’s fragile ecosystem.

Deputy Speaker informed the gathering about China’s targeting of Tibet’s unique identity, culture and language by taking away millions of Tibetan children away from their parents and sending them to the colonial style-boarding school. And about the self-immolation of 157 Tibetans from every sector of society in protest against CCP’s repressive policies since 2009.

MP Tsering Yangchen and MP Tenzin Jigdal extended gratitude to FNF for its long standing partnership with CTA, especially with the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and for facilitating many of important delegation’s visit to the seat of the Central Tibetan Administration.

After that they were taken guided tour to the Tibetan Parliament-hall.