Delegation of Indian Himalayan Council of Nalanda Buddhist Tradition Visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamsala, June 16 2025: A delegation from the Indian Himalayan Council of Nalanda Buddhist Tradition (IHCNBT), led by its President Padmashree Thegtse Rinpoche and Secretary Maling Gombu, paid a visit to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile this afternoon.

The delegation, including Geshe Lama Chopshel Zotpa, Tulku Tsering Chaijee Rinpoche, Kyabje Somang Rinpoche, Khenpo Sudeep Tamang, Geshema Lobzang Chhodon, Jigme Tenpai Gyaltsen Rinpoche, and others, was warmly received by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel.

The visit began with a tour of the Parliament Hall, followed by a brief gathering in the Standing Committee Hall, where the Speaker provided an overview of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile including its structure, functions, and responsibilities.

In his welcome remarks, the Speaker emphasized the longstanding bond of friendship between Tibet and India, noting the deep cultural and spiritual ties shared between the Tibetan and Himalayan peoples. He also spoke about the Parliament’s advocacy efforts, including its collaboration with the All Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet (APIPFT) and other international parliamentary support groups for Tibet.

The Speaker further briefed the delegation on the recently concluded 9th World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet (WPCT), held in Japan’s capital, which brought together nearly 150 participants from 29 countries.