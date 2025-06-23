Delegation of Tibetan Refugee Trader’s Association Visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala: The Tibetan Refugee Trader’s Association (TRTA) led a delegation earlier today, June 23, 2025, comprising its Chair, Executive Committee members, and Indian business owners, commonly referred to as Lala among Tibetan traders, to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

The delegation met with Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and members of the Standing Committee at the Committee’s hall. During the meeting, the Speaker expressed his heartfelt gratitude to India and Indians for hosting His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Tibetan people for over past 6 decades, especially thanking the Indian business community for their longstanding assistance to Tibetan traders throughout decades of life in exile.

Emphasizing the mutual respect and trust shared between Indian business owners and Tibetan traders, the Speaker urged the continued nurturing of this special relationship and requested their ongoing support, particularly through the provision of loans to Tibetan traders.

In response, the Indian business owners expressed their gratitude for the warm reception and praised the honesty of the Tibetan people, which they recognized as the foundation of their more than 50-year-long relationship built on trust and cooperation.