Dharamsala: On receiving invitation, Deputy Speaker of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok on behalf of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile will attend the opening ceremony of 14th Tibetan College Students’ Conference at the Dalai Lama Institute for Higher Education in Bangalore, South India.

Deputy Speaker will be leaving from Dharamsala for Bangalore via Delhi on Feb 13 and return to Dharamsala on 17 Feb 2020.