Deputy Speaker Addresses Tibetan Traders’ Association’s Ghoton Celebration Commemorating Year of Compassion in Ludhiana

Dharamshala, 15 August 2025: The Tibetan Traders’ Association of Ludhiana (Punjab), in commemoration of India’s 79th Independence Day, organized a special program marking “Ghoton: The Year of Compassion”, an initiative launched by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) in honor of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday.

The event was attended by several distinguished guests, including Sikyong Penpa Tsering, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, Justice Commissioners Dawa Phunkyi and Phagpa Tsering, Parliamentarian Karma Gelek, and former MP Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok. Also present were National General Secretary of Bharat Tibat Sahyog Manch Pankaj Goyal; Secretary of Bharat Tibbat Sangh Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal; Secretary of Bharat Tibet Samvad Manch Khrishan Bhardwaj; President of Indo-Tibet Friendship Society Manoj Kumar; President of Lala Tibetan Hosiery Association Naveen Sood; President of Indo-Tibetan Hosiery Association D.C. Kapoor; President of Delhi Jafarabad Business Association Ashrif; executive members of the Tibetan Traders’ Association in exile; and representatives from approximately 234 business associations across India.

Highlighting His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s noble deeds, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang emphasized that His Holiness’s birthday in Tibetan society is not merely a celebration but a reaffirmation of Tibetan identity. She stressed that fulfilling His Holiness’s aspirations is the most meaningful tribute Tibetans can offer in return for his lifelong kindness and generosity.

Reflecting on the Tibetan people’s journey in exile, the Deputy Speaker recalled how, in 1959, Tibetans faced both immense loss in their homeland under Chinese occupation and the hardships of refugee life in India. Yet, under His Holiness’s leadership and with the steadfast support of the Indian government and people, Tibetans succeeded in establishing the Central Tibetan Administration, settlements, monasteries, and schools. These efforts have enabled Tibetans to preserve their language, culture, and national identity to this day. On behalf of the Tibetan community, she expressed deep gratitude to the government and people of India.

She further noted His Holiness’s recent reaffirming the continuity of his succession, which has inspired renewed hope among Tibetans, followers worldwide, and the global community at large. She urged everyone, particularly during this Year of Compassion, to spread His Holiness’s message of compassion as widely as possible.

Speaking on the close ties between Tibetan traders in exile and the Indian Lala business community, the Deputy Speaker described their bond as one of profound mutual trust. This relationship, she said, has not only supported Tibetan livelihoods but also strengthened the Tibetan cause. She expressed sincere gratitude to the Indian Lala community for their continued support.

In her Independence Day greetings, the Deputy Speaker drew parallels between India’s freedom struggle and Tibet’s ongoing struggle for truth and justice. She recalled the sacrifices of countless Indian patriots, especially from Punjab, in securing India’s independence, and appealed for continued solidarity with Tibet’s nonviolent struggle. She concluded by urging all to embody His Holiness’s teachings, calling this the greatest gift Tibetans could offer for his 90th birthday.