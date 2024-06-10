Deputy Speaker Congratulates CM Shri Pema Khandu on the State Assembly Election Victory

Dharamshala: Dolma Tsering Teykhang, the Deputy Speaker on behalf of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and Tibetans around the world, extended her congratulations to Shri Pema Khandu, CM of Arunachal Pradesh and his party for their victory in the State Assembly election.

The Deputy Speaker wrote, “The new mandate clearly reflects your leadership quality and the confidence the people entrusted in you. Your achievements and selfless service towards India and especially the people of Arunachal Pradesh over the years are commendable.”

“Tibetan parliamentary delegation team had the honour of meeting you in 2022 during their visit to Arunachal Pradesh, to express gratitude to India and particularly to Arunachal Pradesh for their steadfast support for the just cause of Tibet and the Tibetan community living in your state.”

“I congratulate you once again and may your future endeavours to fulfil the aspirations of your people bear fruit to the best of your satisfaction”, concluded.