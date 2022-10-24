Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering and Parliamentarian Geshe Monlam Tharchin call on Shri Sonam Lama, Minister of Sikkim

Gangtok: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering and Parliamentarian Geshe Monlam Tharchin paid a courtesy call on Shri.Sonam Lama, Minister of Rural Management & Development, Panchayati Raj & Cooperative and Ecclesiastical Affairs, Sikkim at his on 22nd October 2022.

During the meeting, the Deputy speaker-led parliamentarian updated him on the current situation inside Tibet and highlighted the environmental significance of the Tibetan Plateau to India’s north-eastern regions.

They urged him to take the matter to the state legislative assembly for discussion and to pass a resolution on the prevailing critical state of Tibet’s environment. And urged his support for the Tibetans residing in Gangtok to which the minister assured his support. The Minister was also presented with a Souvenir and books on Tibet by Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang and Parliamentarian Geshe Monlam Tharchin.

They were accompanied by Jinpa Phuntsok, Chairman of Gangtok Local Tibetan Assembly, Lhakpa Tsering, Settlement Officer of Gangtok and Chungchung, member of Gangtok Local Tibetan Assembly.