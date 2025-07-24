Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Attends Closing of Cultural Immersion Summer Course at TIPA

Dharamshala: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang attended the closing ceremony of the cultural immersion summer course at the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA) as the Chief Guest on 31 July 2025. The month-long program, which began on 1 July 2025, was the third in its series and aimed to help Tibetan children growing up in the West deepen their understanding of traditional Tibetan dance and culture.

Witnessing the cultural performance by the students of the summer program, the Deputy Speaker reminisced about her own school days, recalling her participation in similar dances. She applauded the exceptional results achieved by the students in just one month, crediting their success to the dedication of both the teachers and the students.

In addition to academics, she emphasized the importance of co-curricular activities, including performing arts, sports, and other creative pursuits, as essential to children’s holistic development.

“Their experience of living and studying in India with limited resources will be a valuable lesson for Tibetan children coming from developed countries,” added the Deputy Speaker. And highlighted other key lessons gained through performing arts, including coordination, patience, and the enrichment of Tibetan vocabulary.

Appreciating the children’s interest in learning traditional Tibetan musical dance, which holds deep cultural significance, the Deputy Speaker praised their parents for supporting their children’s efforts to deepen their knowledge of Tibetan performing arts.

The Deputy Speaker spoke about the kindness and compassion of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, reminding the children to always follow his advice and to never forget that Tibet remains under Chinese occupation.

Also in attendance at the closing ceremony were special guest Lobsang Samten, former teacher of the TIPA; Director of TIPA; students; and others.