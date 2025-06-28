Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang Addresses Inaugural U-Tsang Youth Conference

Dharamshala, 27 June 2025 : The inaugural U-Tsang Youth Conference commenced on 27th June in Gopalpur, Himachal Pradesh, bringing together over 100 participants from across the globe.

The conference was graced by Chief Guest Lobsang Jinpa, Secretary to the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Special Guests included Deputy Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Dolma Tsering Teykhang, and Professor Jampa Samten, a historian at the Central University of Higher Tibetan Studies (CUHTS), Varanasi.

Among the other distinguished attendees were Members of Parliament Dawa Tsering, Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, Lobsang Gyatso Sither, Tsering Yangchen, Dr. Rigzin Lhundup, and Tenzin Choezin. Also present were former OHHDL Secretary Tenzin Geyche, former Army Political Leader Dawa Shaurya Chakra, heads of various Tibetan NGOs, and all conference participants.

In her keynote address, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang highlighted the crucial role of Tibetan organizations in supporting the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), particularly in empowering Tibetan youth. She noted that the U-Tsang Association represents the most populous among the three Tibetan provinces in exile, making youth engagement all the more vital.

Commending the organizers for their initiative, she emphasized the importance of active youth participation in the Tibetan freedom struggle. Her message echoed sentiments recently expressed by Indian MP Sujeet Kumar, former Convener of the All-Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet (APIPFT), during the 9th World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet held in Tokyo, Japan.

Although the youth conference had been planned for several years, its inaugural edition fortuitously coincided with the Year of Compassion, marking His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday as declared by the CTA. The Deputy Speaker underlined the significance of youth making firm commitments towards Tibet’s cause.

Touching upon the influence of today’s digital age, she encouraged youth to begin their activism through social media, countering China’s propaganda by sharing the truth about Tibet. These efforts, she said, should later expand to grassroots-level activities.

Drawing parallels with youth-led political movements worldwide, she urged Tibetan youth to commit to six key responsibilities which are to deepen their understanding of the Sino-Tibetan conflict, speak up about Tibet at every opportunity, strengthen unity among Tibetans, uphold the values of good conduct, truth, and non-violence taught by His Holiness, actively use social media to advocate for Tibet, and keep the hopes of Tibetans inside Tibet alive by taking initiative.

She concluded by stating that it is not enough for youth to simply attend conferences and listen to experts, they must engage wholeheartedly and act with dedication.

Additionally, Chief Guest Lobsang Jinpa and Special Guest Professor Jampa Samten delivered addresses aligned with the conference’s objectives. MPs Dr. Rigzin Lhundup and Tenzin Choedon delivered the welcome and introductory speeches in Tibetan and English, respectively.