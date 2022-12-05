Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang attends Finnish Independence Day at Finland Embassy (India)

New Delhi: On the invitation conferred by Her Excellency Ambassador of the Republic of Finland Mrs. Rita Koukku-Ronde and Dr. Hidde Ronde, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang attended the reception of the Independence Day of the Republic of Finland on 1st December 2022 at the Embassy of Finland, New Delhi. The event was graced with the presence of the Honorable Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, Government of India Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, ambassadors of different countries, diplomats, senior government officials, and other dignitaries.

The celebration started with a cocktail party and interaction among the dignitaries. During the process, the Deputy Speaker met Mr. Tarvo Nieminen, the Counsellor (Economic and Commercial), Mr. Pekka Sommerberg, the Second Secretary of Administration, Mr. Pauliina Fors, Attache from the Finland Embassy, and wished them on their 105th celebration of Independence. She lauded them on the success story of Finland from the most backward European Nation to the most advanced democratic nation that achieved the title of the happiest nation on earth for four consecutive years. She hoped to learn from them on the sustainability of democracy and from the achievement in the Education system. She also met Mr. Markus Lundgren, Economic Counsellor- head of the Section Trade, Economics and Cultural Affairs, Mr. Johan Tornqvist Colonel, Defence Attache, and Dr, Per-Arne Wikstrom, Counselor, Innovation and Science from the Embassy of Sweden. She congratulated them on taking over the Presidentship of the European Union in the coming year and wished them success in their leadership. She introduced them in a nutshell to the Tibetan Parliament in Exile and Central Tibetan Administration.

At 7 pm when Her Excellency the Ambassador of Finland Mrs. Rita Koukku-Rondu and the honorable Minister of State External and Education Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh presided on the platform, the national anthems of both countries were sung followed by the speech by both dignitaries marking the remarkable collaboration of both the nations in different fields for 73 years. Thereafter, she met His Excellency the Ambassador of Croatia of India Mr. Petar Ljubicic, and Mr. Irakoze Prosper, Second Counsellor of the High Commission of the Republic of Rwanda, India. She also met Mr. Sanjay Awasthi the UN Migration (India), Ms. Kanta Singh UN Women Deputy Representative (India), and Mr. Manish Kunar Jha, Deputy Editor, Financial Express. The event lasted till 8 pm. She thanked Her Excellency the Ambassador of Finland, India for the kind invitation. She returned back to Dharamshala on 2nd December 2022.