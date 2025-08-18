Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang Attends Song Release Event Commemorating 50th Anniversary of Indian Film Sholay

Dharamshala: On 14th August 2025, Dancing Gods Motion Pictures hosted a special event at Gold Cinema, Dharamshala, to celebrate the release of a song commemorating the 50th golden jubilee of India’s iconic film Sholay. This unique project aimed to blend Indian and Tibetan cultural elements, highlighting the rich artistic traditions of both regions.

The song, shot in collaboration with talented artists from the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA), was conceived as a tribute to both the cinematic legacy of Sholay and the cultural heritage of Tibet.

The filmmaker, Raman Siddharth, a London-based artist who has returned to his roots in Himachal Pradesh, spearheaded the project with the vision of promoting Tibetan culture on a global stage.