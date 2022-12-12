Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang congratulates new HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Dharamshala: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, on behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, congratulated CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on being elected as the 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

The Deputy Speaker wrote, “we express our deepest and profound gratitude to the People and Government of India for the support and assistance given to the cause of Tibet and the Tibetans for more than 60 years in exile, particularly to the Himachal government and its people. Himachal is where the residence of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and headquarters of the Central Tibetan Administration is based and also home to many Tibetans. We are indebted to you.”

Further added, “I hope and believe that you will continue to render firm support to our cause and people under your leadership. We enthusiastically look forward to your term as the Chief Minister.”

“Once again, congratulations, and I wish you great success and best wishes to fulfill the aspirations of your people,” concluded the Deputy Speaker.