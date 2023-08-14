Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang meets with Harvard students

Dharamshala: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang met with nine students from Harvard University earlier today. She briefed them on the functioning and composition of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, answered their questions, and spoke on the current critical situation of Tibet. Following the talk, the students were given a guided tour of the parliament hall.

During the meeting, the Deputy Speaker briefed the students on the evolution of Tibetan democracy under the leadership of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and on the composition of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile including women’s representation in it with two reserved seats each from the three provinces.

Focusing specifically on the destruction of Tibetan plateau’s sensitive ecology under China’s rule, the Deputy Speaker appealed the students to call their government and representatives to raise their voice against the environmental destructions happening inside of Tibet and said, “Tibet’s issue is not just of human rights violation but that of the very existence of Tibetan as a nationality.”