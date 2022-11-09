Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang meets with team of Red Lantern Analytica

Delhi: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang met with 3 young researchers from Red Lantern Analytica at 2:30 pm on 8th Nov at the Bureau office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Delhi. The researchers were briefed about the current situations inside Tibet and the need to reach out to the world through modern technology to build awareness of why Tibet matters to India and the world at large and to showcase the success story of the Tibetan community in exile.

The researchers shared their insightful field of expertise and how they can collaborate with the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile in different fields at length.

Deputy Speaker was conferred with a bouquet with books on ‘Philosophy of India’ and ‘Siddhartha- An Indian tale’ by them. As a token of appreciation, she presented them the autobiography of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama ‘My land and My people’, a Background book on the 8th World Parliamentarians Convention on Tibet, and the introduction of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

The meeting concluded with promising zeal and endeavor to work for the just cause of Tibet.