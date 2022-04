Dharamsala: Concurring with the ongoing budget session of the Indian Parliament, a delegation of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile led by Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang and consists of Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel, Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam, and Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong are officially visiting Delhi from 4th to 8th April 2022.

Parliament members will be meeting various members of the Indian Parliament as well as other dignitaries. They will leave for Delhi on 3rd April 2022.