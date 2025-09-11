Deputy Speaker Meets European Youth Delegation from Denmark

Dharamshala, 10 September 2025: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang met with Danish participants of the European Youth Delegation at the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile earlier today.

During the meeting, the Deputy Speaker provided an overview of the Tibetan democratic system, a gift from His Holiness the Dalai Lama to the Tibetan people. She explained how the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile was established when 13 deputies took their oath on 2 September 1960, a day now commemorated as Tibetan Democracy Day.

The Deputy Speaker expressed that the celebration of Democracy Day evokes mixed emotions for her. She conveyed her joy that Tibetans in exile are fortunate to enjoy freedom and democratic rights, thanks to the vision and compassion of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. At the same time, she expressed sorrow that Tibetans inside Tibet continue to live under China’s occupation, deprived of fundamental human rights and freedoms.

Addressing the ongoing crisis in Tibet under the rule of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the Deputy Speaker highlighted how religious faith is criminalised and truth is censored, remarking that “injustice wears the mask of development.”

Commenting on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Tibet, she described it as a calculated performance imposed to legitimize China’s illegal occupation of the region.

In conclusion, the Deputy Speaker appealed for the support of the people of Denmark for the just cause of Tibet.

The visiting delegation also observed the ongoing parliamentary session.