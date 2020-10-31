Deputy Speaker Meets Indian Dignitaries

Dharamshala: Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile met Shri Pratap Singh, General-Secretary of Sanskṛit Bhāratī along with the Dean and Professor of Central University of Himachal Pradesh (Sanskrit department), the Assistant Prof., and Mr. Ajay Sharma (President of regional Vishwa Hindu Parishad of Kangra) at 3:30 pm on 30 October 2020. The Deputy Speaker received them at his chamber in the Parliamentary secretariat here and elucidated on Tibet’s issue.

The Deputy Speaker greeted the Indian dignitaries and spoke at length on the structural functioning of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, the annual two Parliamentary sessions, three pillars of the democracy, evolution of Tibetan democratic polity, the All Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet (APIPFT), World Parliamentary support group for Tibet, consecutive World Parliamentary Conventions on Tibet (WPCTs), and resolutions passed on Tibet’s issue around the world.

Likewise, the Deputy Speaker also made them aware of the 154 self-immolations and other protests held against the oppressive Chinese regime by the Tibetans living in Tibet, CCP’s coercing of Tibetans into mass labour camps, and other alarming issues pertaining to Tibet.

They were then presented and explained the publications from the TPiE. The Deputy Speaker urged for their support to Tibet’s issue, especially by working together with the exile Tibetan cultural institutes which work in protecting Tibetans’ distinct language, culture, and religion. The general secretary along with the guests assured their full support and promised to organise panel discussions on Tibet’s issue and contribute in preserving Tibetans’ distinct language, culture, and religion.

After visiting the Parliament hall, they also paid a visit to the Library of Tibetan works and archives.







