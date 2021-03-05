Deputy Speaker meets Kangra DC with regard to the upcoming parliamentary session

Deputy Speakermeets Kangra DC with regard to the upcoming parliamentary session

Dharamsala: Deputy Speaker AcharyaYeshi Phuntsok of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile accompanied by Secretary-GeneralTsewang Ngodup and staff of the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat met Shri Rakesh Kumar Prajapati, Deputy Commissioner of Kangra, Himachal Pradesh earlier today with regard to the upcoming 10th session (Budget Session) of the 16thTibetan Parliament-in-Exile. Following the Standard operating procedure (SOP)issued by the center and the state government of India, the budget session of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile for the fiscal year 2021-2022 will be held for15 days from 15-31 March. Tibetan Parliamentarians from different states of India and from different countries will attend the session. The deputy Speaker apprised the DC of the upcoming session and requested an inspection of the Parliament premises. Likewise, the Deputy Speaker also invited the DC to the Parliament as a guest in near future. As India’s Parliamentary Sessions of both center and state are being held following SOPs, the DC advised following government guidelines during the parliamentary session and assured inspection of the parliament premises if needed. He also promised to visit the Parliament if time permits.