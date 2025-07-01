Drikung Kyabgon Chetsang Rinpoche Arrives in Dharamshala

Dharamshala: On July 1st 2025, Drikung Kyabgon Chetsang Rinpoche of Drikung Kagyu arrived in Dharamshala to attend the 15th Tibetan Religious Conference, Long life prayer offering to His Holiness the Dalai Lama, and the official celebration of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday organized by the Central Tibetan Administration.

Drikung Kyabgon Chetsang Rinpoche was received by parliamentarian Tenpa Yarphel of Kagyu tradition, parliamentarian Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, Secretary Dawa Tsultrim of the Office of Auditor General.