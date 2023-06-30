Former Tibetan Political Prisoner and Filmmaker visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala: Dhondup Wangchen, a Tibetan former political prisoner and filmmaker, visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile earlier today. The former political prisoner met with Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel led members of the standing committee and discussed varied issues of common interest.

The Tibetan filmmaker was received by the Speaker and the members of the standing committee and was taken on a tour of the parliament hall where he offered his prostration and homage to the throne of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

He was briefed on the seating arrangements, functioning, structural composition, etc of the parliament by the Speaker and was introduced to the members of the standing committee.

Welcoming the former political prisoner to the parliament for his first India visit, the Speaker extended his gratitude and appreciation to Dhondup Wangchen for his resolute courage, sacrifice, and determination in raising the real voice of Tibetans under Chinese rule through his film.

Especially for making the film – leaving Fear Behind: I Won’t Regret to Die (in Tibetan language Jigdrel) – about communist Chinese repression of Tibet which premiered in 2008.

The Speaker recalled the former political prisoner’s course of escaping Tibet and spoke of the awards and honors bestowed upon him including the nomination of Nobel Peace Prize of 2022.

The former political prisoner expressed his happiness visiting the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and meeting the Speaker and parliamentarians and said, “It is a very proud moment for me as I reach Dharamshala after all the struggles.”

He briefly spoke about his life story and his experiences of serving sentences in Chinese prisons under extremely hard situations.

In addition to the cases of the Tibetan self-immolations that are visible to the global community, Dhondup Wangchen spoke on the hardships and pressures endured by the family members and friends of those self-immolators which are mostly unknown to the outside world.

With the changing political and economic situation of China, he urged Tibetans to take the opportunity and work together in accelerating the momentum of movement and continue fighting for the common cause.

Especially to work together in continuing the great legacy of His Holiness the Dalai Lama which includes the Central Tibetan Administration which he mentioned as a true representative of the Tibetans inside and outside of Tibet.

Finally, the MPs engaged in a Q&A session with the former political prisoners on the real situation inside Tibet and that of the Tibetans there.