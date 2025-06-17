Gelug Parliamentarians Receive Kyabje Sharpa Choeje Rinpoche at Gaggal Airport

Dharamshala: On June 13, 2025, Gelug Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende warmly received Kyabje Sharpa Choeje Rinpoche upon his arrival at Gaggal Airport in Dharamshala.

Rinpoche has come to Dharamshala to attend the Medicine Buddha Prayer organized by Sera Mey Monastic College in honor of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s forthcoming 90th birthday, as well as to mark the Year of Compassion declared by the Central Tibetan Administration.

In addition to the two Gelug MPs, Rinpoche was also welcomed by the Chagzoes of Sera Mey and Gyuto Monasteries, along with Chagzoes from other Dharamshala-based monasteries.

The Medicine Buddha Prayer, unique to Sera Mey Thoesam Norling Monastery, traces its origins to the time of Tibetan King Trisong Deytsen. When the king once fell seriously ill, Khenpo Shantarakshita performed the Great Medicine Buddha Prayer, after which the king fully recovered. From that time onward, successive Tibetan monarchs upheld the tradition of performing this sacred prayer.

In the 18th century, during the tenure of the 37th abbot of Sera Mey Monastery, the esteemed Khenchen Lobsang Dondrup, the Great Medicine Buddha Prayer was revived in response to auspicious signs and favorable conditions.

Since then, Sera Mey Monastery has observed the Great Medicine Buddha Prayer annually during the eighth month of the Tibetan calendar, an unbroken tradition maintained for the past 263 years.

Significantly, as His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama has graciously acknowledged being the reincarnation of Dharma King Trisong Deytsen, based on auspicious signs and spiritual connections. Sera Mey Monastery decides to perform the Great Medicine Buddha Prayer at Thegchen Choeling Monastery in Dharamshala. This sacred practice is offered in conjunction with His Holiness’s birthday celebrations as a heartfelt prayer for his long life.