His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s Message for the 9th World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet

Tokyo: His Holiness the Dalai Lama conveyed a special message for the 9th World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet (WPCT), held at the International Conference Hall of the Japanese Parliament in Tokyo, Japan, from 3 to 4 June 2025.

His Holiness wrote, “I send my greetings to members of parliament from different countries who are assembling in Tokyo for the 9th World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet. The support of people’s representatives is something that I particularly value and is of enormous significance to us Tibetans.”

“Today, the world is going through very challenging times. Sadly, there seems to be no end in sight to the use of violence in settling problems and disputes between nations and even between opposing groups within individual countries. History shows that violence only breeds more violence. We must therefore make concerted efforts to resolve problems and disputes through dialogue in a spirit of reconciliation and understanding. We Tibetans are committed to seeking a mutually acceptable solution with a peaceful, nonviolent path to achieve freedom and dignity for the Tibetan people.”

“The spirit of Tibetans in Tibet remains firm like a mountain. Their dedication to our cause is strong, unwavering and determined as it is based on truth and justice. I am hopeful that the Chinese people will recognise this. Ours is the peaceful struggle of a people with their own language, profound philosophy and rich culture. Tibetan Buddhism is a complete form of Buddhism based on reasoning and logic. It is a tradition that preserves and develops the pure teaching derived from the historic Indian University of Nalanda. Central to this is the cultivation of compassion and concern for the welfare of all beings.”

“Today, there is growing interest among Chinese people in Buddhism which is part of their inherited spiritual culture. In addition, there is widespread interest among scientists in Buddhist philosophy and psychology. Being conscious of the importance of education that nurtures the heart as well as the mind, I have encouraged initiatives such as the teaching of social and emotional learning in schools. I hope that in the interest of creating a brighter future we will be able to incorporate such human values as kindness and integrity into mainstream education curriculums over a period of time.”

“In conclusion, I want to thank you all once again for your steadfast support for the just cause of the Tibetan people. I believe that truth will ultimately prevail.”

“With my prayers and good wishes for the success of your deliberations.”