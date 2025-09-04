International Campaign for Tibet Delegation Visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala: On 3rd September 2025, a delegation from the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile (TPiE) and met with Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang.

Welcoming the delegation, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel acknowledged ICT’s longstanding contributions, emphasizing that its efforts over the past several decades have been instrumental in garnering international support, particularly in the United States and Europe, for the just cause of Tibet.

Reflecting on significant milestones in the evolution of Tibetan democracy, the Speaker highlighted key developments such as the establishment of a democratic framework, the institutionalization of democratic practices, the direct election of the Kalon Tripa by the Tibetan people, and the historic devolution of political authority by His Holiness the Dalai Lama to the democratically elected leadership of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). He further emphasized that under the compassionate guidance of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the CTA now functions as a fully democratic institution, with all necessary components of governance firmly in place.

Referring to the Charter of Tibetans in exile, the Speaker reaffirmed the CTA’s core objective of resolving the Sino-Tibetan conflict. He noted that the TPiE remains actively engaged with lawmakers globally by organizing successive World Parliamentarians’ Conventions on Tibet (WPCT), which aim to strengthen international parliamentary support and explore avenues for a peaceful resolution through dialogue.

Raising concerns over the worsening situation in Tibet, the Speaker pointed to the increasing restrictions and human rights violations under Chinese rule. He drew attention to the unusual level of focus the Chinese Communist Party continues to place on the region, citing President Xi Jinping’s visit to Lhasa for the 60th anniversary of the so-called “Tibetan Autonomous Region.” He noted that such anniversaries are traditionally marked on the 25th and 50th years, making this visit particularly noteworthy and indicative of Beijing’s growing sensitivity toward the region.

Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang acknowledged the ICT’s role in amplifying the voices of Tibetans inside Tibet and giving hope to Tibetan youth living in exile. She shared that the celebration of Democracy Day was an occasion filled with mixed emotions, joy that Tibetans in exile are fortunate to enjoy freedom and democratic rights, a gift bestowed by His Holiness the Dalai Lama, and sorrow that Tibetans inside Tibet continue to live under China’s occupation, deprived of basic human rights and freedoms.

Speaking on the situation in Tibet, the Deputy Speaker remarked that “in Tibet, injustice wears the mask of development” and stressed that Tibetans need the support of the international community to bring justice to those suffering under the CCP’s occupation. She also noted that a follow-up draft of the resolution and action plan adopted during the 9th World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet in Tokyo was presented to the President of ICT, underlining the importance of ensuring substantive outcomes.

The Deputy Speaker further highlighted how Tibetan children are deprived of their fundamental right to learn their mother tongue, as they are coerced into colonial boarding schools, and explained how the international community can play a crucial role in addressing this issue.

Finally, she thanked ICT for its partnership with TPiE in various programs and expressed deep appreciation for ICT’s valuable contributions.