Japanese Parliamentarian Wada Yuichiro Visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala: On 3rd September 2025, Japanese Parliamentarian Wada Yuichiro visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, where he met with Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang.

The lawmaker presented the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker with a copy of the message from Chair Yamatani Eriko of the Japan Parliamentary Support Group for Tibet, which had been read during the official commemoration of 65th Tibetan Democracy Day by the lawmaker. The parliamentarian was accompanied by Representative Tsewang Gyalpo Arya of the Liaison Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama in Tokyo.

During the meeting, the Speaker expressed gratitude to the Japanese lawmaker for visiting Dharamshala to join the celebration of the 65th Tibetan Democracy Day. As this year marks the “Year of Compassion,” commemorating the 90th birth anniversary of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the Speaker noted that the MP’s presence at the Democracy Day celebration carried even greater significance and meaning.

The Speaker also highlighted the success of the 9th World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet held earlier this year in Tokyo. Supported by the Japan Parliamentary Support Group for Tibet, the Liaison Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama in Tokyo, and parliamentarians from around the world, the convention was described as a major success and a source of inspiration for other Asian nations.

Reflecting on milestones in the evolution of Tibetan democracy, the Speaker outlined key developments: the establishment of a democratic framework in 1960, the institutionalization of democracy, the direct election of the Kalon Tripa by the Tibetan people, and His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s devolution of all political authority to the leadership of the Central Tibetan Administration.

Emphasizing the special relationship between Japan and Tibet, the Speaker recalled that Japan was the first country His Holiness the Dalai Lama visited after coming into exile. He further noted that the Japan Parliamentary Support Group for Tibet is the largest such group in the world, with the highest number of lawmakers. Finally, the Speaker reiterated that Japan’s support remains crucial for Tibet and urged its continued solidarity.

Deputy Speaker Teykhang, during the meeting, shared that the celebration of Democracy Day was a mix of emotions for her – joy that Tibetans in exile are fortunate to enjoy freedom and rights through the gift of democracy bestowed by His Holiness the Dalai Lama, and sadness that Tibetans inside Tibet continue to live under China’s occupation, deprived of basic human rights and freedom.

Speaking on the principles of democracy, she noted that differences of opinion are inevitable in a democracy, but reaching common ground despite such differences is essential, with the aspirations of the people always kept as the highest priority.

Highlighting Japan as a nation that inspires Tibetans, the Deputy Speaker expressed appreciation for Japan’s democratic values, which Tibetans can learn from. She thanked Japan for hosting the 9th World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet in Tokyo, and presented lawmaker Wada Yuichiro with the declaration and action plan adopted at the Convention, along with a draft of its follow-up measures. The Deputy Speaker concluded by thanking the lawmaker for his visit to Dharamshala.

The Japanese lawmaker was also taken on a tour of the Parliament Hall.