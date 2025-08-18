Joint Committee of Parliament and Kashag Convene to Review Rules of Budget

Dharamshala, 18 August 2025: In accordance with Resolution (Doc. 74), passed during the Ninth Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, a Joint Committee of Parliament and Kashag convened earlier today to review proposed amendments to the Rules of Budget.

The committee, comprising Parliamentarian Youdon Aukatsang, Parliamentarian Lobsang Gyatso Sither, and Political Secretary Tashi Gyatso of the Kashag Secretariat, was tasked with conducting a thorough review of the amendments outlined in (Doc. 22), introduced on the sixth day of the Ninth Session.

During its first sitting, the members unanimously appointed MP Youdon Aukatsang as Chair and MP Lobsang Gyatso Sither as Secretary.

Prior to commencing their official duties, the committee met with Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel to seek his guidance on their mandate.

The committee’s findings and recommendations will be submitted to the Parliamentary Secretariat ahead of the 10th Session of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.