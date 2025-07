Dharamshala, July 4, 2025 : Kyabje Avikrita Vajra Rinpoche of the Sakya lineage arrived in Dharamshala to participate in the Long-Life Prayer Offering for His Holiness the Dalai Lama, as well as the celebration of His Holiness’s 90th birthday, organized by the Central Tibetan Administration.

Upon his arrival, Rinpoche was warmly welcomed by Member of Parliament Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen, representing the Sakya tradition.