Kyabje Menling Khenchen Rinpoche Arrives in Dharamshala

Dharamshala, June 29, 2025: Kyabje Menling Khenchen Rinpoche, accompanied by his entourage, arrived in Dharamshala today. Upon his arrival at Hotel Grand Raj in Kangra, Rinpoche was warmly received by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel (MP from the Nyingma tradition), MP Lobsang Thupten (member of the Domey Ghoton Organizing Committee), Secretary Tenzin Lekdup of the Public Service Commission, and Khen Rinpoche along with staff from the Shukseb Nunnery.

Following the reception in Kangra, Rinpoche proceeded to Hotel Surya in McLeod Ganj, Dharamshala, where he was further welcomed by the President of the Domey Ghoton Organizing Committee and other related officials.

Rinpoche’s visit to Dharamshala is in connection with his participation in the 15th Tibetan Religious Conference, as well as the Long-Life Prayer Offering to His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the celebration of His Holiness’s 90th birthday.