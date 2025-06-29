Kyabje Menri Trizin Rinpoche Arrives in Dharamshala

Dharamshala, June 29, 2025 : Kyabje Menri Trizin Rinpoche and his entourage arrived in Dharamshala today, departing earlier in the morning from Menri Ling, the monastic seat of the Bon tradition.

Upon arrival, Rinpoche was warmly received at Hotel Grand Raj in Kangra by Member of Parliament Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen of the Bon religion, MP Ratsa Sonam Norbu, Secretary Jampa Phuntsok of the Department of Health of the Central Tibetan Administration, Pasang Topchen (Vice President of the Domey Association and member of the Domey Ghoton Organizing Committee) and Karmo Samten (Secretary of the Domey Association. During this occasion), Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile was also granted an audience with the Rinpoche.

Following this, Kyabje Menri Trizin Rinpoche proceeded to Hotel Surya in McLeod Ganj, where he was received by Kasur Thupten Lungrig, President of the Domey Ghoton Organizing Committee, along with Lamas, Tulkus, and members of the general public.