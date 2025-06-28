Kyabje Taklung Ma Tulku Rinpoche Tenzin Kunsang Jigme Arrives in Dharamshala

Dharamshala: On June 27, 2025, Kyabje Taklung Ma Tulku Rinpoche Tenzin Kunsang Jigme of Dhagpo Kagyu lineage, arrived Dharamshala to graciously attend the 15th Tibetan Religious Conference of the Central Tibetan Administration.

Upon Rinpoche’s arrival, Tibetan Parliament member and Kagyu MP Tenpa Yarphel, Domey MP Lobsang Thupten, Election Commission Secretary Tenzin Norbu, and Taklung Khenpo Ogyen Dorje, among others, travelled approximately 40 kilometres from Dharamshala to Ranital to officially welcome the Rinpoche.